Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 696.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after buying an additional 256,828 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $3,480,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Down 0.7 %

Ashland stock opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

