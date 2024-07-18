ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,974,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Price Performance

ATI opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

