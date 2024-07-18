Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Atkore worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Down 5.0 %

ATKR stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

