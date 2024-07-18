Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 960,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,529.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 960,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,529.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 131,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,468 and sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,176 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,963,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.