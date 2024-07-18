Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,851 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 362,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $622.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

