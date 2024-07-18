Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,579 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

