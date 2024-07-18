Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,027 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

