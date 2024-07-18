Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,043.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,014.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

