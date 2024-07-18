Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

