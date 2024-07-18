Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after buying an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

