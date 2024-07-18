Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

