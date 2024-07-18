Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,292 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

