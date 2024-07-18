Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 509 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Parsons by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

