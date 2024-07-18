Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 515 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $323.01 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $344.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.91. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

