Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $22,783,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,839,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 783,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 292,671 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 186,841 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,592,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.2 %

BUFF opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

