Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,048,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

