Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.44. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.