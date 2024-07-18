Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average is $143.06.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

