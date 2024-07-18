Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

