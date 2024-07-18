Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,982 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,978,000. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,720,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after buying an additional 966,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after buying an additional 876,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,482,000 after buying an additional 706,229 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGLT opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $63.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.