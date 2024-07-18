Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of XT opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

