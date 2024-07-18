Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

