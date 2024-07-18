Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $19.02.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

