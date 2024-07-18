Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.