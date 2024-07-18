Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,025,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $317.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

