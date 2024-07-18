Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 235.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,030.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 213,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

