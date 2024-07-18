Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,889,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

