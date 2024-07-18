Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.49% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,045,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,247,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 490.5% in the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

