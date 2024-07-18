Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 20,441 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 153.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.63 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

