Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 33,706 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSFree Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

