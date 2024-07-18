Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,898 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE UBER opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

