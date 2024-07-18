Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

