Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $234.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.