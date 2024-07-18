Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,869 shares of company stock worth $15,870,933. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.