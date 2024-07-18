Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 34,492 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,154,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,382,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,445,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 218,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,943,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.