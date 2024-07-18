Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 512,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 78.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $235.61 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.93. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

