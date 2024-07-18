Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,576 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

