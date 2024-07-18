Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,704 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 98,731 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,254,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:SMMD opened at $66.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

