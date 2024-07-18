Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 851 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $96.76 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

