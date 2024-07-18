Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 891 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,669,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $47,326,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

