Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $641.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

