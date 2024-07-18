Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

