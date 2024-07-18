Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 242,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 91.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 17.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 280.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $222.85 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

