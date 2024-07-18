Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDGI. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.06.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

TSE BDGI opened at C$37.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.41. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$30.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Dawson bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. In related news, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.