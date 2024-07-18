Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BALL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.08.

NYSE:BALL opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after buying an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $168,372,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

