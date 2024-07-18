Bank of America Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $185.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $169.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $179.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $180.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

