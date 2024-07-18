Bank of America Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $69.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

