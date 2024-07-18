Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

