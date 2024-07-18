Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.76.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

