Barclays Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $228.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.50.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $219.79 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average of $202.56.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $475,073,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

